Revenue employees stage protest rally, Thandi Sarak blocked for routine traffic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Tuesday staged protest rally for the resolution of their genuine demands.

The hundreds of Revenue employees led by Association's central leader Sayed Sardar Ali Shah and others marched from Shahbaz building to Hyderabad Press club and chanted slogans against provincial government for not resolving their long standing genuine demands.

Due to rally, traffic on one side of the "Thandi Sarak" remain suspended for hours and people faced difficulty in their routine travel.

Addressing the rally, the president All Revenue Sindh Employees Association Sayed Sardar Ali Shah warned that if demands were not met within 10 days they would have no other option but to file petition in the court for resolution of their just demands.

He said before approaching the legal forums, Revenue employees will stage sit in outside shrine of Makhdoom Talibul Moula at Hala and then outside Bilawal house in Karachi.

The contract system from Commissioner, DC, Mukhtiarkar, Sub Registrar and other relevant offices must be eliminated and summary for revenue allowance for all employees should be approved without any further delay, Sardar Shah stressed.

He also demanded for issuance of the seniority lists of all cadre officials and time scale promotion for Messengers Kotars and Drivers be immediately approved.

The posts of Mukhtiarkar, Sub Registrar, Supervisor and Tapedar should be upgraded and ban should be imposed on private employees working in the Revenue offices, he demanded.

He also demanded regularization of all contract and project employees and their stopped salaries be immediately released.

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association leaders from Hyderabad and other districts Majid Ali Siyal, Riaz Ahmed Khoso, Asif Ali Shaikh, Zahid Ali Palari, Danish Ali Sahito, Pir Faisal Khan Sarhandi, Nawaz Samoo, Muhammad Khan Jarwar, Gulzar Ahmed Soomro, Muhammad Mosa Rodnani, Fahad Hussain Babar and others also participated in the rally.