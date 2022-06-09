UrduPoint.com

Revenue Employees Stage Rally Against Rising Inflation

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association staged a protest rally in front of Shahbaz Building against rising inflation in the country.

Rally participants chanted slogans against rising inflation in the country and demanded that the price hike must be brought under control.

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association's president Syed Sardar Ali Shah and other office bearers said that rising inflation in the country had made life miserable for the common man.

They demanded that the salaries of government employees should be increased as compared to the rising trend of inflation.

Apart from this, demonstrations were also held in different districts like Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad, Badin, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other cities on the call given by All Revenue Sindh Employees Association.

