Revenue employees stage sit in against misbehavior with DCs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Thursday staged a protest sit in and observed a pen down strike against threats and misbehavior with the Deputy Commissioners by political leaders and lawyers in Karachi and Khairpur.

A large number of revenue department employees led by the association's president Syed Sardar Shah, Majid Khaskheli, Sarfraz Bhatti, Shahid Mian, Kashif Fareed Shaikh and others staged protest demonstration and sit in outside the Shahbaz Building where offices of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and board of Revenue Sindh are located.

While condemning the threats given to the Deputy Commissioners in Karachi and Khairpur by some political leaders and lawyers, the Revenue department employees demanded strict action against them.

They said revenue employees had stopped working in the offices of above mentioned Deputy Commissioners since the last three days and would continue their protest movement till the acceptance of their demands.

All revenue employees were united and would not allow any one to attack officers and employees including Deputy Commissioners, they said and warned that any move by the said political leaders or lawyers would be resisted at all cost.

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association also demanded the higher judiciary and government authorities to take notice of such threats and action should be taken against them to avoid any mishap.