UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Employees Stage Sit In Against Misbehavior With DCs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:42 PM

Revenue employees stage sit in against misbehavior with DCs

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Thursday staged a protest sit in and observed a pen down strike against threats and misbehavior with the Deputy Commissioners by political leaders and lawyers in Karachi and Khairpur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :All Revenue Sindh Employees Association on Thursday staged a protest sit in and observed a pen down strike against threats and misbehavior with the Deputy Commissioners by political leaders and lawyers in Karachi and Khairpur.

A large number of revenue department employees led by the association's president Syed Sardar Shah, Majid Khaskheli, Sarfraz Bhatti, Shahid Mian, Kashif Fareed Shaikh and others staged protest demonstration and sit in outside the Shahbaz Building where offices of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and board of Revenue Sindh are located.

While condemning the threats given to the Deputy Commissioners in Karachi and Khairpur by some political leaders and lawyers, the Revenue department employees demanded strict action against them.

They said revenue employees had stopped working in the offices of above mentioned Deputy Commissioners since the last three days and would continue their protest movement till the acceptance of their demands.

All revenue employees were united and would not allow any one to attack officers and employees including Deputy Commissioners, they said and warned that any move by the said political leaders or lawyers would be resisted at all cost.

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association also demanded the higher judiciary and government authorities to take notice of such threats and action should be taken against them to avoid any mishap.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Protest Lawyers Khairpur Peruvian Nuevo Sol All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Media played pivotal role in sensitizing people fo ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on contracts, wareh ..

16 minutes ago

Argentina Signs Contract With Russia for Supply of ..

2 minutes ago

Outgoing Moldovan President Congratulates Sandu on ..

2 minutes ago

Brent Crude Tops $50 Per Barrel First Time Since M ..

2 minutes ago

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan Ishtiaq A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.