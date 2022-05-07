'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide relief to citizens: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has said that the district administration was holding 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' at tehsil level to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has said that the district administration was holding 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' at tehsil level to provide relief to the citizens. He said that the district administration was committed to provide transparent and prompt revenue services to the citizens.

He directed the officers concerned to listen to the complaints of the citizens on daily basis in their offices and make all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The citizens are appreciating the holding of Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' to address public complaints, he said and added that first priority of the government was to resolve the problems of the people within shortest possible time frame.

He informed that the revenue staff was providing all revenue related facilities to the citizens under one roof in 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries'. The digitalization of the record will help provide more facilities to the people and save their precious time, he added.