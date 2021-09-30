UrduPoint.com

Revenue Khuli Kutcheries Being Organized On First Day Of Every Month To Provide Relief To Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar, Revenue Khuli Kutcheries are being organized regularly on first day of every month at district and tehsil headquarters across the division.

He said that he himself monitors the monthly forum to provide immediate relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenue, Assistant Commissioners of Tehsils, Tehsildar/ Sub-Registrar, Patwaris, officials of the Land Record Centers and other officers concerned remain present in the Khuli Kutcheries.

He said that in the Revenue Khuli Kutcheries, correction of record, issuance of ownership certificate (Fard of the land), registration of transfers, registry, income certificate, inspection record, issuance of domiciles and other revenue related issues are resolved on the spot.

The Commissioner said that he also visits different Khuli Kutcheries and after hearing the public complaints issues orders to the authorities concerned to resolve them expeditiously and on merit.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the district revenue administration to continue the monthly revenue Khuli Kutcheries till the last complaint is resolved.

The Commissioner had also asked the citizens to feel free to identify their problems by participating in the Khuli Kutcheries on the first day of every month being organized on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar so that the problems of the citizens could be resolved on the spot and immediate relief could be ensured.

