Revenue Minister Directs To Remove Encroachments

Revenue Minister directs to remove encroachments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman on Wednesday directed for the removal of all encroachments on lands of revenue department.

He stated this while presiding over a review meeting for removal of encroachments on revenue lands at his office here.

Secretary board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Information Ejaz Hussain Baloch and Director Encroachments Tariq Dharejo were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that encroachments not only result in illegal use of utilities but also responsible for polluting the environment, according to a handout.

He directed to utilize all available resources and help local administration and law enforcement agencies for swift removal of the same and avoid any untoward incident.

Secretary Revenue Baqaullah Unar, earlier, briefed the Minister about the progress in this regard and said that the directives of the Minister would be implemented in letter and spirit.

