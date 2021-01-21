Revenue minister inaugurates Service Delivery Centre at Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Lodhi Thursday inaugurated Service Delivery Centre of Land Revenue Computerization in District Charsadda.

The ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Fazal Shakoor Khan and area elites.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the centre would facilitate people in getting computerization record of their land and transfer letters.

He said that centre would also provide one window operation to people seeking record of their land in a hustle free way.

He said that public can file their complaints relating to their revenue record adding all concerns of people would be timely addressed in service delivery centre. Appreciating efforts of administration to facilitate public, he said that government is also working on different reforms initiatives to further improve efficiency and productivity of the system.