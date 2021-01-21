UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Minister Inaugurates Service Delivery Centre At Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Revenue minister inaugurates Service Delivery Centre at Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Lodhi Thursday inaugurated Service Delivery Centre of Land Revenue Computerization in District Charsadda.

The ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Fazal Shakoor Khan and area elites.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the centre would facilitate people in getting computerization record of their land and transfer letters.

He said that centre would also provide one window operation to people seeking record of their land in a hustle free way.

He said that public can file their complaints relating to their revenue record adding all concerns of people would be timely addressed in service delivery centre. Appreciating efforts of administration to facilitate public, he said that government is also working on different reforms initiatives to further improve efficiency and productivity of the system.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

27 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

45 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

47 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

51 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.