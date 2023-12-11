Revenue of KMC to increase: Deputy Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has said that we have given four months, and the revenue of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will increase.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the head office of KMC after the city council meeting on Monday.

He said that we had asked the friends of Jamaat-e-Islami to serve the city together and they had only objected to MUCT collection through K Electric.

Pakistan People's Party parliamentary leader in the city council Najmi Alam, PPP Leader Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present.

Najmi Alam, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People's Party in the city council, said that we want to conduct the city council meeting by consensus. It was the resolution to raise revenue of KMC which was objected to, and we responded according to law, he added.