Revenue Of More Than Rs 144 Mln Collected Last Week From Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Revenue of more than Rs 144 mln collected last week from Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) In Bahawalpur district, revenue up to the sum of Rs. 144,530,000 was collected and deposited in the government treasury last week.

This was reported during a meeting held tot review the collection of government dues by officers of the Revenue Department under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

Details of revenue recovery in the meeting revealed that during the period from 8th to 22nd June 2024, a total of Rs. 30 million was collected in water charges, Rs. 8 million 330 thousand in agricultural income tax, Rs. 5 million 30 thousand in transfer fees, Rs. 5 million 30 thousand in stamp duty, and Rs.

220 thousand in condonation fees were deposited into the government treasury. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and other officers from the Revenue Department were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed for further acceleration in the collection of government dues and for improved fieldwork. It was emphasized that negligence and slackness in the collection of government dues should not be tolerated, and practical measures should be taken to ensure the collection of a hundred percent of government dues by 30th June. The meeting also reviewed the individual performance of revenue officers and staff.

