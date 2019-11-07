UrduPoint.com
Revenue Of More Than Rs 517 Million Collected In Bahawalpur District

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over a meeting to review the revenue targets at his office here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over a meeting to review the revenue targets at his office here on Thursday.

The meeting was told that stamp duty of Rs 356.363 million was collected from the district.

Rs 131.653 million wwa collected as the transfer fees while agriculture tax of Rs 15.239 million was collected in the district.

Collection of water tax was calculated as Rs 14.159 million. Total revenue collection from the district in different heads remained Rs 517.377 million.

