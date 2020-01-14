Revenue of NHA increased to 25.80bn, Senate informed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate was informed on Tuesday that the revenue of National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased to 25.80 billion rupees over the last sixteen months.Minister for Communication Murad Saeed informed the House during Question Hour that the amount includes recoveries of 11.90 billion rupees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) The Senate was informed on Tuesday that the revenue of National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased to 25.80 billion rupees over the last sixteen months.Minister for Communication Murad Saeed informed the House during Question Hour that the amount includes recoveries of 11.90 billion rupees.

He said that toll tax has not been increased by the present government on the motorways.The Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood told the House that sub-campuses of public sector universities are being established across the country including six in Balochistan.The House today passed "The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019.

The bill was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati.