Revenue officer arrested for 'corruption'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a revenue officer, Gardawar' on charges of taking bribe.

According to an ACE spokesman, one Faisal Abbas of Jhang filed a complaint, contending that he had deposit all kinds of government fee for getting his inherited property transfer in his name after death of his father, but a revenue officer (Gardawar) Allah Ditta was demanding bribe.

On the complaint, an anti-corruption team conducted a surprise raid and nabbed Gardawar Allah Ditta along with his Munshi red-handed while receiving bribe.

The raid team also recovered marked Currency notes of Rs 8,000 from them and locked the accused.