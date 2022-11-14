UrduPoint.com

Revenue Officer Killed, One Injured In Anti-encroachment Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:22 PM

A government official was killed while another sustained injury in the firing incident by alleged land grabbers during an anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town area on Monday

According to police, a revenue officer Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Chandio and a shovel driver Saeed Alam were injured in firing during the anti-encroachment drive in Saira Bibi Goth, Surjani Town area.

Both the victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the Mukhtiarkar succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the incident sought detailed report from the commissioner of Karachi.

The CM also expressed his grief over the demise of revenue official. He directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to ensure earliest arrest of the culprits involved in firing on the revenue official and submit the detailed report of the incident.

