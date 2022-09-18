UrduPoint.com

Revenue Officers Asked To Ensure Hundred Percent Recovery

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Javeria Maqbool on Sunday directed the revenue officers to ensure hundred per cent recovery of dues.

Chairing a meeting at her office, she said that all field officers should be proactive and utilize all resources to achieve the set targets of recovery.

She directed that complaints of citizens regarding revenue matters be redressed at their doorsteps.

The ADCR also directed the assistant commissioners to review the weekly performance of revenue officers and send the report to her office.

Various matters related to revenue were also discussed in the meeting.

All Assistant Commissioners, tehsildars and other revenue officers werealso present in the meeting.

