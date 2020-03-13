UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:24 PM

Revenue officers asked to expedite recovery of government dues in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner has said that strict action will be taken against the revenue officers on failure of recovering the government dues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner has said that strict action will be taken against the revenue officers on failure of recovering the government dues.

Revenue officers could withhold transferring of land and record also privileges and services from the landlords who do not pay government dues.

He expressed these views while presiding over a revenue recovery committee meeting.

In the meeting ADC Revenue Messam Abbas, AC's of all tehsils, recovery officers of Irrigation department and other concerned officers were present.

He instructed all the assistant commissioners to set revenue goals for their underlying revenue tools and to ensure that their weekly reviews and papers are checked. In meeting ADC Revenue told to the meeting that so far Revenue Department has received government dues of Rs1.

23 billion while the total target for recoveries was set as Rs2.72 billion in the current financial year.

He said that so far in of water fees dues Rs4.2 million has been recovered while Rs 2.2 million has recovered on account of arrears of water fees. He further told the meeting that recovery of Rs2.4 million was made in the case of water fines, agriculture tax Rs5.5 million, in arrears Rs3.8 million, in local rate Rs2.9 million and more than Rs.703 million has been recovered in terms of Ashtaam duty.

It was also told to the meeting that price Control Magistrates inspected 4645 trading centers across the district and took action against 370 stockbrokers, during this period 222 FIRs were registered and 99 persons were arrested and Rs. 104 million fines has been imposed also.

