Revenue officers directed to complete recovery targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad directed revenue staff to speed up the process for the recovery of pending dues.

Those officials who would fail to achieve the set target within stipulated time period, will face action. He was chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar and many other offiicials from revenue department.

Assistant Commissioner stated that recovery targets would be completed by June 15. Deputy Commissioner also instructed AC Adnan Badar to take action against the officials for their poor performance.