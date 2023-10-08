Open Menu

Revenue Officers Directed To Expedite Recovery

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Revenue officers directed to expedite recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed revenue officers to expedite the recovery campaign to collect maximum revenue from defaulters.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she reviewed the performance of recovery officers of the revenue department and expressed her dismay over their poor performance.

She directed the revenue officers to speed up their efforts for ensuring maximum recovery under the head of stamp duty, registration fee, capital valuation tax and water rate. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

She also directed deputy directors of the division to monitor the performance of recovery teams and send their reports on a weekly basis.

Related Topics

Poor Water Sunday From

Recent Stories

DHA and DCAS to participate in AccessAbilities Exp ..

DHA and DCAS to participate in AccessAbilities Expo

13 minutes ago
 Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, A ..

Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival to ta ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and of ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthqua ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to ad ..

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

3 hours ago
DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

5 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan