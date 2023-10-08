Revenue officers directed to expedite recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed revenue officers to expedite the recovery campaign to collect maximum revenue from defaulters.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she reviewed the performance of recovery officers of the revenue department and expressed her dismay over their poor performance.

She directed the revenue officers to speed up their efforts for ensuring maximum recovery under the head of stamp duty, registration fee, capital valuation tax and water rate. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

She also directed deputy directors of the division to monitor the performance of recovery teams and send their reports on a weekly basis.