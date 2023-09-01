Open Menu

Revenue Officers Directed To Facilitate People

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Shahryar Qamar on Friday directed the revenue officers to facilitate masses in providing records, copies, and other material in terms of revenue.

The ADC was chairing a meeting to review the performance of the revenue department, a news release said.

Assistant Commissioners Kohat, Lachi, additional assistant commissioners, and other revenue officers and officials attended the meeting.

