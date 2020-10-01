(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The open courts were held in all the tehsils of Bahawalpur district on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for convenience of the people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The open courts were held in all the tehsils of Bahawalpur district on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for convenience of the people.

At the district level, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Nazir Khichi along with Assistant Commissioners of City and Saddar tehsils held open court in Bahawalpur here on Thursday.

Tehsildars, Sub-Registrars, Patwaris and the staff of Land Record Centres were also present at an open Court.

The complaints for correction of record, transfer and registration issues, registry, income certificate, inspection of record, issuance of domicile and other revenue related matters were heard at the court.

As per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, proper seating arrangements were made for the citizens and separate counters were also set up for redressal of grievances.