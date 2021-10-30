Revenue officers hold strike

Revenue officers held pen-down strike for approval of their demands here Saturday

After the strike, the protesters gathered at tehsil complex to raise slogans to condemn alleged man-handling committed against patwaris by higher officers in Jampur and Gujrawalla.

Speakers namely Tariq Shafee, Rasheed Dogar and Nadeem called for taking action against the officers concerned involved in wrong behaviour against their fellows in the aforesaid tehsil and district.

Patwaris of Mahra Qangoi, Shahjamal Qangoi, Basira Qangoi, Rangpur Qangoi, Muzaffargarh Qangoi and Rohilanwali Qangoi participated in the protest and announced to continue the strike until their demands were approved.