Revenue officers should redress public grievances,says Qazi Shahid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior member of board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz said that all revenue officers should redress public grievances on priority, making efforts to attain revenue targets set by the government.

Speaking in a meeting here, Qazi Shahid said the income tax recovery in the province may be extended up to Rs20 billion, while currently the recovered amount is Rs2 billion only.

He said all concerned officers, especially of talukas, should extend their efforts to achieve the target of agricultural tax from the growers of 50 acres of cultivated land, 100 acres of uncultivated land, and the agricultural income of more than Rs1.

2 million.

The Senior member Board of Revenue also directed the deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to monitor themselves the assessment work of agricultural income tax, being prepared by assistant commissioners, ensuring the decisions taken during the meeting to implement within the dateline fixed by March 31.