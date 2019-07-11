Revenue officers to dig out benami properties: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Thursday directed the Revenue officers to identify and report the benami properties within their jurisdiction across the province particularly pressing the concerned Patwaris hard for this purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Thursday directed the Revenue officers to identify and report the benami properties within their jurisdiction across the province particularly pressing the concerned Patwaris hard for this purpose.

He was presiding over a meeting on Law and Order at civil Secretariat. Punjab Chief Secretary Yusouf Nseeem Khokher, Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz and other officers attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) briefed the meeting through video conferencing system.

The chief secretary briefed about the efforts being made to control prices of ordinary commodities while IGP deliberated on law and order situation in Punjab.

Raja Basharat desired from the law enforcing agencies to keep a close eye on aerial firing, exhibition of arms and prohibited weapons. He directed all the departments concerned to keep alert with all necessary machinery and staff to tackle any unwanted situation during upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram. He advised deputy commissioners to revamp the structure of district Peace Committees and make them more active.

The Law Minister said, "It is very necessary to give relief to the common man by controlling prices of daily use commodities for which local administration should obtain cooperation of the local traders, retailers, manufacturers, Chambers of Commerce and Industries and civil society." He stressed that the role of Market Committees to control prices of food items was vital that could be enhanced through reshuffling of the staff.

The minister directed all local bodies to clear encroachments causing the public roads and streets become narrower. He also stressed the district administrations of all districts to check the leases of state land and mines awarded to certain blue eyed persons since long. He directed to take action on merit against such dead sources for the government in order to enhance revenue.

He expressed displeasure over the fact that a large number of legal advisers deputed to public departments and organizations in Punjab were allowed to continue their jobs for years despite their political affiliations and incompetence.

Raja advised the authorities to fulfill such posts purely on merit and according the approved procedure.