UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Officers To Dig Out Benami Properties: Raja Basharat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:02 PM

Revenue officers to dig out benami properties: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Thursday directed the Revenue officers to identify and report the benami properties within their jurisdiction across the province particularly pressing the concerned Patwaris hard for this purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Thursday directed the Revenue officers to identify and report the benami properties within their jurisdiction across the province particularly pressing the concerned Patwaris hard for this purpose.

He was presiding over a meeting on Law and Order at civil Secretariat. Punjab Chief Secretary Yusouf Nseeem Khokher, Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz and other officers attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) briefed the meeting through video conferencing system.

The chief secretary briefed about the efforts being made to control prices of ordinary commodities while IGP deliberated on law and order situation in Punjab.

Raja Basharat desired from the law enforcing agencies to keep a close eye on aerial firing, exhibition of arms and prohibited weapons. He directed all the departments concerned to keep alert with all necessary machinery and staff to tackle any unwanted situation during upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram. He advised deputy commissioners to revamp the structure of district Peace Committees and make them more active.

The Law Minister said, "It is very necessary to give relief to the common man by controlling prices of daily use commodities for which local administration should obtain cooperation of the local traders, retailers, manufacturers, Chambers of Commerce and Industries and civil society." He stressed that the role of Market Committees to control prices of food items was vital that could be enhanced through reshuffling of the staff.

The minister directed all local bodies to clear encroachments causing the public roads and streets become narrower. He also stressed the district administrations of all districts to check the leases of state land and mines awarded to certain blue eyed persons since long. He directed to take action on merit against such dead sources for the government in order to enhance revenue.

He expressed displeasure over the fact that a large number of legal advisers deputed to public departments and organizations in Punjab were allowed to continue their jobs for years despite their political affiliations and incompetence.

Raja advised the authorities to fulfill such posts purely on merit and according the approved procedure.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Law And Order Civil Society Law Minister Alert Man Market All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Formal Part of US-Indian Trade Talks to Take Place ..

2 minutes ago

Over 20 Smuggled Russian Children Died in Syria Si ..

3 minutes ago

PTI reorganization in full swing: Omar Sarfaraz Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq, Jordan Discuss Prospects for Basrah-Aqaba Oi ..

5 minutes ago

Mine Hits UN Vehicle in Mali, Wounding 10 Peacekee ..

5 minutes ago

US, Canada Kick Off Program to Share Citizens' Tra ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.