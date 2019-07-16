UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Official Arrested For Taking Bribe In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:39 PM

Revenue official arrested for taking bribe in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a reader of tehsildar red-handed for taking bribe here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a reader of tehsildar red-handed for taking bribe here on Tuesday.

According to ACE sources here, in an application filed by one Muzamal Abbas to the ACE Sargodha circle, he stated that Muhammad Akbar Reader was demanding bribe for correction in record.

The Director ACE assigned the duties to Circle Officer Asmat Ullah to probe the matter. Today, the concerned official alongwith judicial magistrate conducted raid and arrested the Reader red-handed for taking bribe.

The ACE also registered a case agains him and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha Circle

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

11 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

56 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

56 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

1 hour ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.