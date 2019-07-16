Revenue official arrested for taking bribe in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a reader of tehsildar red-handed for taking bribe here on Tuesday.

According to ACE sources here, in an application filed by one Muzamal Abbas to the ACE Sargodha circle, he stated that Muhammad Akbar Reader was demanding bribe for correction in record.

The Director ACE assigned the duties to Circle Officer Asmat Ullah to probe the matter. Today, the concerned official alongwith judicial magistrate conducted raid and arrested the Reader red-handed for taking bribe.

The ACE also registered a case agains him and started further investigations.