Revenue official missing with land record arrested from riverine area

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A revenue official who had disappeared long ago with an official land record of two Mauja Jaat in Multan has been arrested in a joint operation conducted by the local administration and Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan.

Patwari Abdul Wajid Sandeela was in hiding for a long along with the land record for the fear of facing departmental and legal action.

Taking notice of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Rizwan Qadeer sent a reference against the Patwari to ACE Multan and ordered Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar to ensure the arrest of the official, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

Many raids were conducted, however, the last one targeting a place in a riverine area proved successful after the raiding team found the Patwari hiding there.

DC appreciated the officials on the success and ordered them to ensure the recovery of the missing land record from the accused Patwari.