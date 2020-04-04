UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Official Visits Corona Management Cell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

Revenue official visits corona management cell

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmad Saturday visited Corona Virus Management Cell here and checked presence of the staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmad Saturday visited Corona Virus Management Cell here and checked presence of the staff.

The cell was established at DC Complex where all complaints regarding coronavirus are redressed with prompt action.

The ADC(R) directed the in-charge of the cell to ensure presence of the staff in shifts on rotation basis so that people could be provided guidance in addition to redressing corona-related complaints.

He also directed the staff of corona management cell to keep close liaison with the control room and daily updated report should be shared actively.

Related Topics

All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SP Aisha Butt asks citizens to use mask

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi businesses can now access all ADDED comm ..

1 hour ago

About 600 French Army Soldiers Infected With COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Rs 1,89000 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpind ..

2 minutes ago

Australia Reports 198 New Positive COVID-19 Tests, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.