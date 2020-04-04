Revenue official visits corona management cell

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmad Saturday visited Corona Virus Management Cell here and checked presence of the staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmad Saturday visited Corona Virus Management Cell here and checked presence of the staff.

The cell was established at DC Complex where all complaints regarding coronavirus are redressed with prompt action.

The ADC(R) directed the in-charge of the cell to ensure presence of the staff in shifts on rotation basis so that people could be provided guidance in addition to redressing corona-related complaints.

He also directed the staff of corona management cell to keep close liaison with the control room and daily updated report should be shared actively.