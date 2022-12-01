UrduPoint.com

Revenue Officials Awarded With Performance-based Cash Prizes In Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Tank on Thursday honored six revenue officials (Patwaris) with cash awards and commendation certificates for their good performance during the computerization of land record process in the district.

According to the district administration, 92 percent computerization work of land record is done and the remaining digitization will be completed by December 20.

Patwaris who received awards from the Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khatak for their stellar performance in the computerization lab and duty in office include Imranullah of Halka Nasran, Mujahid Hussain of Gomal, Nisar of Halka Darki, Gul Rehman of Mulazai, Javed Gul of Phatar and Ihsanullah of Halka Ihsanullah.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the computerization initiative had been announced for a total of 87 Moazajaat in the district on September 30 this year.

Out of the total, 79 Mozajaat had been completed which came to 92 percent progress.

He said that efforts had been doubled in line with directives of the provincial government to complete the process at the earliest and now the administration was set to achieve the target by December 20.

Hameedullah Khatak said that said step would ensure transparency in revenue department-related matters by computerization of land record.

After its 100 percent completion, people would be able to promptly get correct information and services pertaining to sale and purchase, mutation of land, property deeds and other revenue matters.

