Revenue officials demand permanent workplaces for smooth functioning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The union of revenue officials Rawalpindi, Anjuman e Patwarian on Tuesday demanded of the authorities concerned to allocate permanent workplaces to ensure smooth functioning of official business operations.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner Rawalpindi, President Anjuman e Patwarian Chaudary Tahir Warraich asked the local administration to declare the existing buildings, where they were temporarily performing duties, as official revenue offices till the allocation of permanent formal structures.

The demand of permanent workplaces was for the protection of the record and to ensure proper working environment for the officials to work with comfort, it added.

The letter also sought the administration's attention to address the revenue officials' issues on merit, adding they would be present at the Tehsil office but will not carry out any official assignments and keep on pressing for their demands.