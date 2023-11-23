Open Menu

Revenue Officials Directed To Address Citizens’ Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Revenue officials directed to address citizens’ problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Additional Assistant Commissioner Bannu Shamsuzamman visited the Patwarkhans and directed the revenue officials to resolve the problems of citizens, at the earliest.

According to the district administration, the AAC undertook the visit in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islahuddin to oversee ongoing progress and ensure the facilities for the citizens.

He also discussed various relevant matters with revenue officials and directed them to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to complete land records timely.

He said the district administration was making all-out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and in that regard no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Bannu Visit Progress

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

1 hour ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

15 hours ago
Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

15 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

15 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

15 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

15 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan