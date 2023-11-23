Revenue officials directed to address citizens’ problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Additional Assistant Commissioner Bannu Shamsuzamman visited the Patwarkhans and directed the revenue officials to resolve the problems of citizens, at the earliest.

According to the district administration, the AAC undertook the visit in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islahuddin to oversee ongoing progress and ensure the facilities for the citizens.

He also discussed various relevant matters with revenue officials and directed them to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to complete land records timely.

He said the district administration was making all-out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and in that regard no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.