Revenue Officials Directed To Address Citizens’ Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Revenue officials directed to address citizens’ problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan has visited Patwarkhanas and directed the revenue officials to resolve citizens’ problems at the earliest.

According to district administration, the AAC undertook the visit following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan under ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the provincial government.

He reviewed the ongoing progress and to ensure the facilities for the citizens.

He also discussed various relevant matters with revenue officials and directed them to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to complete land records timely.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the district administration was making all out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and in that regard no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.

APP/akt

