Revenue Officials Directed To Address Peoples' Complaints At Earliest

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan has directed the officials concerned to resolve revenue department-related problems of masses at the earliest.

Visiting a service delivery center here on Wednesday, the ADC said the district administration was committed to resolving problems of masses and in this regard no effort would be spared.

During the visit, he checked attendance of the staff, cleanliness and land record. On the occasion, he also met with people and listened to their problems mainly included to land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

He directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for resolution of problems which were highlighted by the people.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Yousaf Karim chaired a meeting to review progress on all ongoing development schemes in the district.

During the meeting, the officials gave briefing about the ongoing development projects and the relevant authorities were directed to ensure quality work and make efforts to complete them within stipulated time.

