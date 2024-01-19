Open Menu

Revenue Officials Directed To Address Public Issues On Priority

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Revenue officials directed to address public issues on priority

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to address citizens’ issues pertaining to the revenue department.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited the Patwarkhana Dera on Friday and reviewed efforts of the revenue department for speedy addressing of public complaints.

He visited various sections of the Patwarkhana and discussed various matters relating to public services.

He instructed the revenue officials to ensure that the government's policies were benefiting the masses by resolving issues including land records, field documents, domiciles etc on a priority basis.

He further urged the relevant officials to ensure their presence in the Patwarkhana to provide services to citizens in a smooth manner.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

2 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

22 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

24 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan