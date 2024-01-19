Revenue Officials Directed To Address Public Issues On Priority
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to address citizens’ issues pertaining to the revenue department.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited the Patwarkhana Dera on Friday and reviewed efforts of the revenue department for speedy addressing of public complaints.
He visited various sections of the Patwarkhana and discussed various matters relating to public services.
He instructed the revenue officials to ensure that the government's policies were benefiting the masses by resolving issues including land records, field documents, domiciles etc on a priority basis.
He further urged the relevant officials to ensure their presence in the Patwarkhana to provide services to citizens in a smooth manner.
He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held in Peshawar for displaying weapons on social media platform5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine persons for aerial firing, fireworks5 minutes ago
-
DC warns strict action over ECP code of conduct violation5 minutes ago
-
Dera police seized NCP items worth 6.5 million5 minutes ago
-
Blood donation camp held15 minutes ago
-
Elections to be held on time, Tariq Fazal15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five kite sellers with 148 kites, 34 string rolls15 minutes ago
-
AC Islamabad inspects fuel stations in Nellore25 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to Pak Army soldiers25 minutes ago
-
Appeal moved against termination of ex-chairman PTI's trial35 minutes ago
-
Govt attaches top priority to development of agri sector: Chaudhry Abdul Hameed35 minutes ago
-
Commodities rates re-fixed in district45 minutes ago