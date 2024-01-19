Revenue officials directed to address public issues on priority

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to address citizens’ issues pertaining to the revenue department.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited the Patwarkhana Dera on Friday and reviewed efforts of the revenue department for speedy addressing of public complaints.

He visited various sections of the Patwarkhana and discussed various matters relating to public services.

He instructed the revenue officials to ensure that the government's policies were benefiting the masses by resolving issues including land records, field documents, domiciles etc on a priority basis.

He further urged the relevant officials to ensure their presence in the Patwarkhana to provide services to citizens in a smooth manner.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.