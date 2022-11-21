UrduPoint.com

Revenue Officials Directed To Complete Land Record At Earliest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Revenue officials directed to complete land record at earliest

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shuhab Ahmed Khan on Monday directed the revenue officials to expedite efforts for completing the girdawari process in the district in order to have the correct and latest land revenue record.

He issued these directives while visiting several Patwar Khana at different areas including Pathan Kot, Moza Kabu, Moza Sarangzuna and Moza Ranwal.

He said that in the absence of proper Girdawari or incomplete records people had to face problems, especially during the distribution of land among legal heirs after the death of the owner.

Thus, the revenue officials (Patwari) needed to expedite efforts for completing records regarding land commutations and Khasari Ghardwari etc.

He said measures were underway to reform the Patwar system and ensure transparency in revenue department-related matters by computerization of land records.

In this regard, he said the computerization process of land records was successfully moving ahead in the district and people could conveniently get information from service delivery centers regarding sale and purchase, mutation of land, property deeds and other revenue matters.

He described the computerization of land records as a major success on the part of the district government which undertook the initiative in line with the directives of the provincial government.

The initiative would also put an end to the exploitation by Patwaris when the maintenance of the centuries-old record of the revenue department is completed besides minimizing disputes and litigation.

