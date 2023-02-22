UrduPoint.com

Revenue Officials Directed To Facilitate Applicants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar has urged revenue officials to take pragmatic measures to address the problems of applicants at the earliest.

He expressed these views on Wednesday while visiting 'Patwar Khana' where he checked land records and discussed various matters with revenue officials pertaining to land records, facilities, and problems being faced by citizens.

He said the district administration was making all-out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and in that regard, no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Tehsil Umar Mukhtiyar visited a type-D hospital and checked the availability of medicines, cleanliness condition on the premises and facilities for patients.

On the occasion, he issued necessary instructions to the staff and urged them to ensure their presence regularly to serve the people as per the vision of the government.

