Revenue Officials Directed To Facilitate Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed along with Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem visited the Patwarkhans of Muryali Circle and directed the revenue officials to take pragmatic measures to address problems of applicants at the earliest

According to the district administration, the AC checked land records, Gidwari documents, a register of daily activities, a rate list, and other relevant registers and expressed his satisfaction.

He also discussed various matters with revenue officials pertaining to facilities and problems being faced by citizens.

He said the district administration was making all-out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and in that regard, no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.

On this occasion, he also issued instructions to the staff to provide timely assistance to the public in addressing their issues which pertained to the revenue department.

In this regard, the officials concerned should behave politely with applicants and their issues regarding returns, domiciles, and Fard should be solved on a priority basis.

He said that the concerned patwaris should ensure their presence in the patwar offices on a regular basis so that relief could be extended to people in a smooth manner.

