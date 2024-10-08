Revenue officials directed to resolve citizens’ problem promptly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal has directed the revenue officials to resolve problems of applicants on priority basis.

According to the district administration, he expressed these views while visiting Patwarkhana where he reviewed daily activities besides checking land records’ documents and other relevant registers.

During the visit he also discussed various matters with revenue officials pertaining to facilities and problems being faced by citizens.

He was of the view that concerned revenue officials should ensure their presence in the Patwar offices on a regular basis for prompt resolution of revenue-related issues of citizens.

He said the district administration was making all out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery under the provincial government Awami Agenda and in that regard no negligence or hurdles would be tolerated.