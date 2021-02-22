Revenue officials directed to resolve masses' problems promptly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Muhammad Iqbal, Monday visited the revenue office and directed officials concerned to address masses' complaints at earliest.

During the visit, the AAC checked the land record and said that every effort should be made to facilitate the masses.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to people and in this regard he said that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that land records should be kept undated to facilitate the public.