UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Officials Foil Illegal Occupation On State Land By Land Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Revenue officials foil illegal occupation on state land by land grabbers

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Revenue officials foiled a bid of illegal occupation on 100 kanals state land by land grabbers.

According to details, the land grabbers were reportedly wanted to set up fish farm at 100 kanals land of provincial government at Chak No 2 /5R.

The revenue officials on directions of Assistant Commissioner, responded and foiled the bid of illegal occupation.

The revenue officials also put an application with Rangpur police station for lodging case against the accused.

APP /kmr-sak

Related Topics

Police Station Rangpur Government

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

12 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

18 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

30 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

14 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.