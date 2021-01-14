Revenue officials foil illegal occupation on state land by land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Revenue officials foiled a bid of illegal occupation on 100 kanals state land by land grabbers.

According to details, the land grabbers were reportedly wanted to set up fish farm at 100 kanals land of provincial government at Chak No 2 /5R.

The revenue officials on directions of Assistant Commissioner, responded and foiled the bid of illegal occupation.

The revenue officials also put an application with Rangpur police station for lodging case against the accused.

APP /kmr-sak