Revenue officials listen to complaints at Khidmat Kutchery

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Revenue Awami Khidmit Kutchery was held on Friday in all three sub-divisions of Mandi Bahauddin district where the officials listened to people's complaints and solved their problems relating to land revenue department.

Most complaints were related to registry, mutation, correction of records, issuance of Fard, domicile, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra visited different stands installed at Mandi Bahauddin District Complex to ensure the staff attends to the complainants and addressed those on-the-spot.

The DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), ADC (General) Assistant Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin. Deputy Director of Land Record Centre.

Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.