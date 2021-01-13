Revenue officials observe strike over manhandling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The revenue department officials in Hassanabdal went on pen down strike to register their protest over alleged manhandling, abusing and threatening sub registrar besides hooliganism at his office by some office bearers of ruling party.

Applicants faced a lot of difficulties in sorting out their revenue matters and land registrations as revenue staffers (patwaris) continued to boycott their work.

Public dealing and other official matters remained suspended in the offices of assistant commissioner, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers, patwaris and other staff. A video viral on social media shows that local office bearers of the ruling party led by tehsil president stormed in to the office of Sub registrar Choudhary Rizwan Ali and locked him in his room.

The leaders have used fouled language besides threatening him with dire consequences. Later they left the venue when some other revenue officials have intervened the affair and calm them down. Later the matter was came in to the notice of the other officials of the revenue department who have declared to went on pen down strike till registration of case against the accused.

Commenting on the issue, assistant commissioner Zuniara Jalil said an inquiry into the matter has initiated. Responding a question, she said that nobody is allowed to take law in to his hands. She said that if the local leaders have some reservations over the working of the revenue staff, all the official forums are available to redress their grievances but no one would be allowed to abuse, threatened and maltreats the government officials.