Open Menu

Revenue Officials Ordered To Meet Targets

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Revenue officials ordered to meet targets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Commissioner and Municipal Corporation (MC) Administrator Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued a warning to revenue officials, making it clear that employees failing to meet targets would not be tolerated.

He has also ordered immediate disconnection of water and sewerage connections for non-compliant government offices. These directions were issued during a meeting. It was attended by the Chief Officer and municipal officers along with revenue staff.

The Commissioner emphasized expediting revenue collection and ensuring 100% collection by the end of the current fiscal year. Notices will also be sent to water bill defaulters every three months, with instructions to pay bills monthly.

It was announced that an MC app would soon be functional for ease of revenue payment by consumers, along with the provision of online payments through the postal service.

Building inspectors were instructed to survey all residential areas and carry out commercialization without delay, with immediate closure of units involved in commercial activities without approval.

It was stated that IT and AI training would be conducted for employees on the 25th and 26th of the current month to enhance their skills in information technology for improved performance.

IT experts will be hired on a daily wage basis in the future. The commissioner also ordered the launch of an e-parking system for the city's key areas.

He praised the head and team of the planning branch for exceeding targets and urged them to continue their efforts with the same zeal. Figures of revenue collection for water, sewage, encroachments, and map fees were presented during the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Water Same All Government

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

2 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

3 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

3 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan