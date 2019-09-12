Revenue officials told to identify benami properties

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry Thursday ordered revenue officials to identify benami properties in the district to hold elements accountable who had acquired properties through illegal means.

In a meeting held here, the DC ordered assistant commissioners of tehsils, including Khanewal, Mianchannu, Kabirwala and Jahanian, to begin work on the task assigned by the provincial government on a war footing basis.

He said revenue officials should play an active role in identifying benami properties in the light of newly-enacted benami property act.

FBR official Madiha Batool, ADCR Arif Zia, ADCG Muhammad Akhtar Mandhera, Assistant Commissioners Zainul Aabideen, Zeeshan Nadeem, Rameez Zafar, tahsildars and incharges of land record centres attended the meeting.