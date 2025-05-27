Revenue Officials Training On Land Valuation System
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Revenue officials on Tuesday attended a day-long training workshop for their capacity enhancement on land valuation system (LVS), to operate through a new online portal already developed by the experts, and all officials would work online under this system to be operational from next fiscal year.
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) had organized the workshop chaired by deputy commissioner Qurat ul Ain Memon at Zila Council Hall where deputy director PLRA Rana Zulqarnain Danish gave insight into the land valuation system to the workshop participants.
ADC Revenue Uwaid Irshad Bhatti, AC Irfan Hanjra and other revenue officials were in attendance.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that PLRA has introduced land valuation system and an online portal has also been developed for the purpose. She said that the LVS would start functioning from new fiscal year 2025-26 and revenue officials from across Punjab are undergoing training to hone their skills.
The new system would do the job swiftly in an error-free way, the DC said and warned that from now onwards officials would face stern action in case of negligence or laxity. The new system would help plug chances of corruption.
Rana Zulqarnain Danish said that all revenue officials including Patwaris would work online after they would log-in the system.
