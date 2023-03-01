Revenue open court held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar held a revenue open court (khuli kutchehry) at his office under the government of Punjab open door policy, here on Wednesday.

He listened to problems of the citizens and issued orders on some of them on-the-spot. Most of the complaints were about correction of Names in revenue records, issuance of Fard, issuance of mutation, registry, income certificates, domicile, etc.

He said that common people were being listened to on the first two days of every month under the open door policy and their issues were being redressed.

Talking to applicants, the DC said that redressing issues of people was among topmost priority of the district administration.

The open courts were also held at tehsil Saddar, Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra by the assistant commissioners.

The revenue open court will also be held on Thursday, March 2.