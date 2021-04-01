UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Open Courts Playing Crucial Role In Solving People's Problems: CM Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Revenue open courts playing crucial role in solving people's problems: CM adviser

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that the provincial government was using all its resources to solve problems of people and the monthly revenue open courts were playing an important role in redressing people's grievances.

He was addressing the monthly Revenue service court at the DC Office here on Thursday, in which 57 people raised revenue related issues.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Owais Mushtaq and all the revenue officers were also present.

The adviser also listened to people's complaints at the open court and issued instructions for their solution on-the-spot.

He later paid a visit to the DHQ Teaching Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients there. He directed the duty doctors to ensure punctuality and deployment of more doctors in the Outpatient Department (OPD) to facilitate patients.

The tourism adviser also visited the Corona Vaccination Center and inspected the vaccination process, listened to people's complains and directed the CEO Health to provide more facilities and staff to complete the vaccination process at the center as soon as possible.

Later, the Tourism adviser also presided over a meeting at the DC Office and was briefed on various welfare schemes, initiated by the provincial government.

He urged the district administration to provide full facilities and ensure timely provision of gunny bags (bardana) to farmers during the wheat procurement drive so that they would not face any difficulty in selling their produce and avoid blackmailing by the 'Aarthis' (middlemen).

In the meeting, the deputy commissioner also gave a detailed briefing on the arrangements made for setting up of Ramazan Bazaar in the district.

