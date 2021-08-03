UrduPoint.com

Revenue Public Service Court Held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a revenue public service court was organised, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull listened to the complaint related to public revenue in the lawn of DC Complex, and issued on the spot orders to redress the same.

The DC resolved the problems of masses regarding issuance of fard, accuracy record, issuance of transfer, issuance of domicile and other issues related to revenue.

Asia Gull said all the revenue staff including the concerned assistant commissioners, tehsildars, deputy tehsildars and patwaris were present under one roof to solve the problems of the people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Rabia Riyasat, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aurangzeb Sidhu and all other revenue officers were also present.

While AC Chunian Rizwanul Haq, AC Pattoki and AC Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua also conducted revenue public service courts and listened to the problems of the people.

