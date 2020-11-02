UrduPoint.com
Revenue Public Service Court Held At Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:24 PM

Revenue public service open court held at Hassanabdal on Monday to listened complains of people and issued on spot orders for their redressal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Revenue public service open court held at Hassanabdal on Monday to listened complains of people and issued on spot orders for their redressal.

Assistant commissioner Zunaira Jalil conducted the revenue public service court at Land Record Centre Hassanabdal where Tehsildars, Sub-Registrars, Patwaris and officials of Land Record Centres were also present.

The complaints for correction of record, transfer and registration issues, registry, income certificate, inspection of record, issuance of domicile and other revenue related matters were heard at the court.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant commissioner Zunaira Jalil said revenue officers held these courts at tehsil level to solve people's problems at their door steps.

She said citizens could approach their concerned tehsil office on the first of everymonth for resolving issues related to revenue to resolve issues of people related to the revenue department.

More Stories From Pakistan

