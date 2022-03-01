Revenue public service court held at Tehsil Complex

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A revenue public service court was held at tehsil Complex, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar listened to problems of people and issued orders to revenue officers in the court.

Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmed Lone, Service Center Charge Zaheer Ahmad, Tehsildar Ghulam Mustafa Ansari and others were also present.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner said a series of monthly revenue public service courts had been conducted and its positive results were being obtained.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners listened to complainants in revenue courts heldin their respective tehsils and issued instructions.