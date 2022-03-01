UrduPoint.com

Revenue Public Service Court Held At Tehsil Complex

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Revenue public service court held at Tehsil Complex

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A revenue public service court was held at tehsil Complex, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar listened to problems of people and issued orders to revenue officers in the court.

Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmed Lone, Service Center Charge Zaheer Ahmad, Tehsildar Ghulam Mustafa Ansari and others were also present.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner said a series of monthly revenue public service courts had been conducted and its positive results were being obtained.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners listened to complainants in revenue courts heldin their respective tehsils and issued instructions.

Related Topics

Court

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

22 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

38 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>