Revenue Public Service Court Held To Resolve People Problems

Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Revenue Public Service Court held to resolve people problems

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar and Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul on Tuesday held an open court (Revenue Public Service Court) to resolve the problems of people.

The participants raised several issues. The DC listened to the peoples' complaints patiently and issued instructions for their solution on the spot.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that Revenue Public Service Court was conducted in every district and tehsil on the first working day of the month.

He appreciated the revenue services being provided by the district administration.

All the Revenue officers including Additional DC Revenue Dr Rabia Riyasat, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, AC Headquarters Iqra Mustafa participated in the Revenue Public Service Court.

