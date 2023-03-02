Revenue public service courts held in three tehsils of Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, revenue public service courts were held in three tehsils of Narowal district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf.

The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) listened to the problems faced by the citizens in revenue public service courts in their respective tehsils and issued orders to resolve them on the spot.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Amjad Ali and Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam heard the problems related to the revenue in the revenue public service courts held at the Assistant Commissioner (AC) office, and orders were issued to the concerned officers and officials to resolve them on the spot.

Naib Tehsil Dar Muhammed Arshad, Muhammed Asghar, Shehzada Noor, Circle Incharge City Tariq Sharif and all other revenue staff were also present on this occasion.

It should be noted that services including accuracy record of properties, issuance of fard, registration of transfers, registry, income certificate, inspection record and issuance of domicile and other related issues were provided in revenue public service courts .