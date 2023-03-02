UrduPoint.com

Revenue Public Service Courts Held In Three Tehsils Of Narowal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Revenue public service courts held in three tehsils of Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, revenue public service courts were held in three tehsils of Narowal district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf.

The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) listened to the problems faced by the citizens in revenue public service courts in their respective tehsils and issued orders to resolve them on the spot.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Amjad Ali and Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam heard the problems related to the revenue in the revenue public service courts held at the Assistant Commissioner (AC) office, and orders were issued to the concerned officers and officials to resolve them on the spot.

Naib Tehsil Dar Muhammed Arshad, Muhammed Asghar, Shehzada Noor, Circle Incharge City Tariq Sharif and all other revenue staff were also present on this occasion.

It should be noted that services including accuracy record of properties, issuance of fard, registration of transfers, registry, income certificate, inspection record and issuance of domicile and other related issues were provided in revenue public service courts .

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Circle Narowal Amjad Ali All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

40 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

1 hour ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.