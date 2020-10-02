Revenue public service courts' on first day of every month: DC

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari has said the Revenue public service courts will be held on the first day of every month in the offices of the assistant commissioners of all four tehsils -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur -- of Sialkot district to address the complaints regarding the Revenue Department

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari has said the Revenue public service courts will be held on the first day of every month in the offices of the assistant commissioners of all four tehsils -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur -- of Sialkot district to address the complaints regarding the Revenue Department.

The DC said that complainants could approach these courts for resolution of their issues regarding the Revenue Department including record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domicile.

The DC, district collector, additional deputy commissioner revenue, assistant commissioner, tehsildar, sub-registrar, lawyers, patwari and staff of the Land Record Center would be present under one roof from 10am to 3pm to listen to people's problems and solve them on-the-spot, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Suleiman Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Muhammad Owais and Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Sonia Sadaf conducted Revenue public service court in the office of Assistant Commissioner (District Headquarter) Sialkot.

They listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders for their solution.