UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Public Service Courts' On First Day Of Every Month: DC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

Revenue public service courts' on first day of every month: DC

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari has said the Revenue public service courts will be held on the first day of every month in the offices of the assistant commissioners of all four tehsils -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur -- of Sialkot district to address the complaints regarding the Revenue Department

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari has said the Revenue public service courts will be held on the first day of every month in the offices of the assistant commissioners of all four tehsils -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur -- of Sialkot district to address the complaints regarding the Revenue Department.

The DC said that complainants could approach these courts for resolution of their issues regarding the Revenue Department including record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domicile.

The DC, district collector, additional deputy commissioner revenue, assistant commissioner, tehsildar, sub-registrar, lawyers, patwari and staff of the Land Record Center would be present under one roof from 10am to 3pm to listen to people's problems and solve them on-the-spot, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Suleiman Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Muhammad Owais and Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Sonia Sadaf conducted Revenue public service court in the office of Assistant Commissioner (District Headquarter) Sialkot.

They listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders for their solution.

Related Topics

Resolution Lawyers Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial All From Court

Recent Stories

14 dead, 980 injured in 913 road traffic crashes ..

3 minutes ago

Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

Gov't to crackdown against SOP violations in resta ..

3 minutes ago

Cases disposal rate at NIRC goes up by 37 % in 202 ..

7 minutes ago

Senate body for ensuring safety SOPs in all mines

15 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh briefed on ERP software

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.